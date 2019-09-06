Korea Investment CORP Buys 56,000 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $14,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,231.4% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 227.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 567.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

In other Johnson Controls International news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 10,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $451,810.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,118.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 11,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $471,478.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,324,419.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,509. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.98. 168,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227,603. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $43.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

