Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.36% of NRG Energy worth $31,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NRG Energy by 107.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 861,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,593,000 after buying an additional 445,435 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in NRG Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 412,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,516,000 after buying an additional 61,780 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 178.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,511,000 after buying an additional 557,219 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 28.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 428,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,059,000 after buying an additional 94,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on NRG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,839,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,761. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.78. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.98%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

