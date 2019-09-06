Korea Investment CORP Has $15.42 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $15,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,181,000 after purchasing an additional 52,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,079,000 after acquiring an additional 750,534 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,519,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 31,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $154,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,325.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,194.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,362 shares of company stock worth $2,401,576. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.88. 1,067,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $94.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.13. The company has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

