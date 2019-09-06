Korea Investment CORP Has $18.73 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 503,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $18,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Pentair by 25.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Pentair by 2.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Pentair by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Pentair by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Pentair by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pentair from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Shares of PNR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,296. Pentair PLC has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.