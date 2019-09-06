Korea Investment CORP Has $26.28 Million Holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $26,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in KLA-Tencor by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,507,000 after acquiring an additional 89,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KLA-Tencor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,281,000 after acquiring an additional 125,142 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in KLA-Tencor by 650.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in KLA-Tencor by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in KLA-Tencor by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Evercore ISI upgraded KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA-Tencor to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.12.

Shares of KLAC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,341. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $155.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 60.86% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

In other news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $33,252.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $259,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,807 shares of company stock worth $5,860,097 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.