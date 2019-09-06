Korea Investment CORP Has $311.05 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,782,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $311,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.85. 3,705,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,297,745. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $119.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $351.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

