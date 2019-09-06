Korea Investment CORP Has $35.42 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.11% of TE Connectivity worth $35,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 102.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 854,554.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,324,000 after acquiring an additional 846,009 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 15.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cross Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Longbow Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.21.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $3.57 on Thursday, hitting $94.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average is $88.93. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $2,061,024.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,500 shares of company stock worth $23,737,285 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

