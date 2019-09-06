Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 244,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $153,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,776.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $183,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

NYSE:F traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.36. 772,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,038,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

