Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $15,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesis Asset Managers LLP purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth about $194,253,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 15.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,757,000 after buying an additional 518,036 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 350.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 457,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,127,000 after buying an additional 356,243 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 29.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 896,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,233,000 after buying an additional 204,989 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Asia LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth about $47,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TH Capital lifted their price objective on NetEase from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.21.

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $7.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.39. 46,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,636. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $289.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.43.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.15. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 60.41%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

