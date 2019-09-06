Korea Investment CORP Purchases 36,200 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.12% of Arch Capital Group worth $17,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 78,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $3,135,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,975.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $986,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,242.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,725. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.35 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.52. 198,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,099. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.31. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

