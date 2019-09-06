Korea Investment CORP Raises Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of Verisign worth $24,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verisign by 35.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Verisign by 14,555.3% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 16,593 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verisign by 0.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,891,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisign in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Verisign by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,217,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total transaction of $122,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. ValuEngine cut shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.75.

Shares of VRSN traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.58. 455,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,618. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.61. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.28 and a 1 year high of $221.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Verisign had a net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $306.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

