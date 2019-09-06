Korea Investment CORP Sells 6,000 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of Yum China worth $16,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth about $1,819,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 43.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 899,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 272,947 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 12.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 365,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 49,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

In related news, insider Angela Ai sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $602,960.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Muktesh Pant sold 88,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $4,035,299.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 403,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,448,738.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.65.

Shares of YUMC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.23. The company had a trading volume of 33,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Recommended Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.