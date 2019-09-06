Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q2 2020 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) issued an update on its second quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. Korn Ferry also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.76-0.84 EPS.

Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.36. 937,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,134. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $64.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $490.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

