Kristin Sverchek Sells 6,000 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $287,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 206,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,302.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.81. 2,383,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,727,776. LYFT Inc has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.83.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter worth $1,451,179,000. AH Equity Partners III Parallel L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter worth $704,682,000. AH Equity Partners III L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter worth $472,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 2,285.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,329,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $218,786,000 after buying an additional 3,190,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 2nd quarter worth $175,033,000. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on LYFT from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded LYFT from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LYFT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

