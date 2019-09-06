Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KRN. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cfra set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Krones has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.54 ($83.18).

ETR KRN opened at €51.95 ($60.41) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €51.09 and its 200-day moving average is €68.66. Krones has a 12-month low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 12-month high of €104.50 ($121.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.32.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

