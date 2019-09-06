Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:LADR traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 345,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,231. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 62.27, a quick ratio of 62.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.