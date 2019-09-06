Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LRCX. ValuEngine cut Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra set a $210.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.00.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.23. 80,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,898. Lam Research has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $232.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,987 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $837,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,641,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,857 shares of company stock worth $8,533,788 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 989.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 287.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 128,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,078,000 after acquiring an additional 18,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

