Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $345-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.96 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.37-0.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LE. TheStreet lowered shares of Lands’ End from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lands’ End from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 61,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.86 million, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.11. Lands’ End has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $22.85.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.54 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

