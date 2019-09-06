LBRY Credits (LBC) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $3.59 million and $4,543.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00213454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.09 or 0.01274757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00084565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016620 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000402 BTC.

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 627,754,800 coins and its circulating supply is 265,469,490 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LBRY Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

