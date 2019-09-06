Lear (NYSE:LEA) Trading Up 6.3%

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) was up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $121.02 and last traded at $120.45, approximately 975,522 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 666,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lear from $172.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lear from $165.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.72 and a 200 day moving average of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). Lear had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lear’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Lear by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

