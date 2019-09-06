Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,631,000 after buying an additional 26,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,394 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 27.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of LEG stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 15,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.