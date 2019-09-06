Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 327.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 134.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 133,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 76,736 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Lennar by 4.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush set a $62.00 price target on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.10.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $980,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 346,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,014,231.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LEN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,626. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 13.93 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Lennar had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.