Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE) Insider Purchases C$32,000.00 in Stock

Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE) insider Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,449,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,047,616.

Leucrotta Exploration stock remained flat at $C$0.68 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,952. Leucrotta Exploration Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.84. The firm has a market cap of $136.36 million and a PE ratio of 85.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LXE shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.25 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a C$1.25 target price on Leucrotta Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. GMP Securities cut Leucrotta Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

