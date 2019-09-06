Levi Strauss & Co.’s (LEVI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

LEVI stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $17.08. 894,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,862. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $137,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,592,606 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,405,875 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $71,115,000 after purchasing an additional 848,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4,149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,269,980 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $68,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,030 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,318,981 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

