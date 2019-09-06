Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) EVP Sells $15,200.00 in Stock

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $15,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LMST stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $14.75. 931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685. The company has a market cap of $91.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Limestone Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $16.59.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 142,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 301,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMST. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Limestone Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

