Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Lite Access Technologies Inc (CVE:LTE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 24500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Lite Access Technologies Company Profile (CVE:LTE)

Lite Access Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, sells, and installs fiber optic technology specializing in micro ducts and air-blown fiber in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Product and Fibre Optic Installation. The company offers micro-duct, air-blown fiber, and micro and narrow trench installation services that are used in various communication networks, including Olympic, military, and government facilities.

