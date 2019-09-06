Lobstex Trading Up 7.8% This Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. Lobstex has a total market cap of $447,338.00 and approximately $75,046.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00587034 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005187 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003861 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000161 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000616 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 17,228,964 coins and its circulating supply is 17,228,952 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

