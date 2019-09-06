Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hess by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,348,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,146,000 after buying an additional 127,569 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Hess by 12.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 157.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Hess by 34.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $417,699.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 30,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,977,583.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,976.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,908 shares of company stock worth $3,090,015. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 target price on Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. MKM Partners upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

NYSE HES traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,074,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,794. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $60.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.54 and a beta of 1.98. Hess Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.09%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.14%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

