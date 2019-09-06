Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases 455 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,589 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.4% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in shares of Intel by 500.0% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 234.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.92. 11,014,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,495,275. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $216.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $127,758.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,033 shares of company stock worth $1,961,792 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

