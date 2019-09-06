Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 955 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 439.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. 29,251,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,851,186. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $36.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

