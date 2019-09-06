LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.47% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $19,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.34. 4,679,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,638,958. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.60. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $64.38 and a 12-month high of $99.62.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

