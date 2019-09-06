LPL Financial LLC Buys 43,270 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.58. 3,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,802. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $37.05.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.