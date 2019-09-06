LPL Financial LLC Buys 4,346 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,431 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.49.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,619,732.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $799,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,830.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,417,698. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.67. 5,080,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,860. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

