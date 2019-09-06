LPL Financial LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 449,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148,510 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $24,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 85,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.64. 5,378,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,419,787. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.35. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $48.99 and a 1 year high of $60.83.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.