LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,778,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,963,000 after acquiring an additional 131,451 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 133,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,149 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $64.46. 1,266,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,635. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61. The company has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.46.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

