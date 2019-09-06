LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,937 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $26,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 78,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.90. 601,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,769. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $54.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.70.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

