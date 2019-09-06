LPL Financial LLC Has $13.05 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 456,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,157 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. 1,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,293. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55.

