LPL Financial LLC Has $17.08 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Square worth $17,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 1.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 100.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Square by 81.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 79,533 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

SQ stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.85. 2,363,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,801,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3,142.25, a P/E/G ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 3.41. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $1,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,352,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $127,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,001 shares of company stock worth $5,495,029 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

