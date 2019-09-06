LPL Financial LLC Has $17.44 Million Holdings in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM (BMV:FYX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM (BMV:FYX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM were worth $17,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM by 5,802.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM by 3,693.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000.

BMV FYX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.23. 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.67.

