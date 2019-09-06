LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,193 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $23,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% in the second quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 483,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,309,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.8% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Macquarie lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,297,215. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,587,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,534. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

