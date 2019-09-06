LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $566,150,000 after buying an additional 60,941 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $424.36. 164,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,961. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $360.79 and a one year high of $492.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $438.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.35. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.03.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

