LPL Financial LLC Sells 13,920 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 313,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,920 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF were worth $21,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 111,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 93,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 20,989 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLY traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.29. 93,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,439. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $77.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.03.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

