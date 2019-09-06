LPL Financial LLC Sells 192,709 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192,709 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.95% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $21,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,621,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,269,000 after buying an additional 214,320 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 148,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $16,226,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,440,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,064,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.10. 3,315,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,897. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

