LPL Financial LLC Sells 22,327 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,327 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in American Electric Power by 138.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,121. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.74.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.