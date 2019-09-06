Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $880-890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $864.96 million.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.63-4.70 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $13.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,845. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $110.71 and a 52-week high of $194.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $209.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer set a $225.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.04.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $704,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total value of $834,472.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,036.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,174 shares of company stock worth $51,070,314 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

