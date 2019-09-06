M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director Michael A. Berman Sells 10,000 Shares

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director Michael A. Berman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $705,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,333.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

M.D.C. stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,939. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.76.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $732.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.24%. M.D.C.’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 86.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $90,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.