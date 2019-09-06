Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,626 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.54% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $18,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 260.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

MIC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.07. 3,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.68%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

