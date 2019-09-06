Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Up 7.5%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) shares shot up 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.10 and last traded at $99.69, 222,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 197,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDGL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.18 and its 200 day moving average is $107.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.