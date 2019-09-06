Marijuana Company Of America (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Shares Down 10.3%

Marijuana Company Of America Inc (OTCMKTS:MCOA) was down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.26, approximately 800,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,555,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Marijuana Company Of America alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Charles John Larsen sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.05, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,174,113 shares of company stock worth $141,741.

About Marijuana Company Of America (OTCMKTS:MCOA)

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells industrial hemp derived and non-psychoactive cannabinoids consumer products under the hempSMART brand in the United States and Canada. The company's principal products include hempSMART Brain, a personal care consumer product that supports brain wellness; hempSMART Pain, a capsule for the temporary relief of minor discomfort associated with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream, a wellness consumer product that reduces minor discomfort and promotes muscle relaxation on areas that it is applied; hempSMART Drops; and hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Marijuana Company Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marijuana Company Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.