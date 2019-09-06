Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Purchases 795 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Apple were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Jentner Corp increased its stake in Apple by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 1,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 102,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,209,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 49,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,536 shares of company stock worth $62,894,611 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL remained flat at $$213.28 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,966,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,316,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC set a $174.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.25.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

